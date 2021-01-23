Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $218.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $224.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $759.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.30 million to $765.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $848.46 million, with estimates ranging from $830.10 million to $875.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,719. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.54.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $754,949.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.