Kuai Token One Day Volume Reaches $18.91 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.