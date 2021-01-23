Kuverit 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $202.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $323,945.65 and $202.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00077069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00654441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.42 or 0.04282187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,454,331 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuverit is https://reddit.com/