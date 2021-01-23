L Brands (NYSE:LB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Markedly, the momentum gathered in the third quarter continued through the holiday season with comparable sales improving 5%. Strength in the Bath & Body Works segment and improved Victoria’s Secret performance aided the upbeat outcome. We note that reduced promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel helped navigate through these challenging times, thus prompting the company to provide an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings view. Undeniably, L Brands is focused on containing costs, managing inventory and optimizing capital expenditures. It is on track with its profit improvement plan. The company continues to revamp business by staying customer-focused, enriching assortments, and enhancing store and online experiences.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in L Brands by 145.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 436,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

