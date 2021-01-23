L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

Shares of LHX opened at $183.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

