LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Neutral

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.35. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $7.91 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

