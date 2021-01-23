LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

