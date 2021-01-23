Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

