LanaCoin (LANA) Market Capitalization Hits $338,136.79

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $338,136.79 and $67.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.15 or 1.00185006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00328847 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00634226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00159522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002015 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003981 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,959,555,139 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

