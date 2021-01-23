Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $130.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. 140166 lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

LSTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.37. 266,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,173. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 78.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

