Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 361,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

