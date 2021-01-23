Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

