LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Critical Comparison

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

3.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First National of Nebraska and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

LCNB has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. LCNB pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LCNB $77.54 million 2.56 $18.91 million $1.46 10.56

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A LCNB 22.10% 8.18% 1.14%

Summary

LCNB beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.