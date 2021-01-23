Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 551.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 904,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

