Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lennar were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.