LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €9.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LEONI AG (LEO.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €5.81 ($6.84).

LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.36. LEONI AG has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €12.92 ($15.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78.

About LEONI AG (LEO.F)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

