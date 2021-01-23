LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

