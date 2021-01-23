Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.09.

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,398,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.