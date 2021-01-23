Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $167.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 236,098 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.