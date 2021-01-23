Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to $90.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIMAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linamar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Linamar stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Linamar has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

