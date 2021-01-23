Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) Shares Down 28.9%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) shares dropped 28.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 97,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 39,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. The company primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. It also holds claims in the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

