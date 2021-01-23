Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.50. Lipocine shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 65,174 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $146.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

