Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.66 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $13.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.08.

NYSE LAD opened at $338.03 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $340.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

