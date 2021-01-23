Littelfuse, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years.

LFUS opened at $279.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,926 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

