Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.38.

LYV opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

