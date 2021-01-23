Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

