Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

