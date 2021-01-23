Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 3,033,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,246,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48.

Get Longview Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $977,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LGVW)

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.