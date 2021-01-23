Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

LPX stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,717 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,558,000 after acquiring an additional 148,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,664 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,832 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

