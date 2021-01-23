LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $10.75 on Friday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $283.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

