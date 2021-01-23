LTO Network 1-Day Volume Tops $13.28 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $61.59 million and $13.28 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00638507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.85 or 0.04357613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017779 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,013 coins and its circulating supply is 272,997,431 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

