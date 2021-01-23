Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,656,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $346.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

