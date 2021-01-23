Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LL. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of LL opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $857.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.