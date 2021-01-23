Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumen Technologies stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

