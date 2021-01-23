Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,407,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,386,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

