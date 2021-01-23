Lympo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $192,780.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $192,780.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00076390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00650637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.34 or 0.04262268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

