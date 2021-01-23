MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $44.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

