Maecenas Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,307.62 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $70,307.62 and $178.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.