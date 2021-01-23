Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $36.28. Approximately 4,165,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,036,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $201,806.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,482.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 335,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,379,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

