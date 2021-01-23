Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $7.58. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 220,958 shares trading hands.

MDI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$594.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.64.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

