Maker Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $166.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.