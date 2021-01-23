Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 44,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $5,172,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.