Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

MNGPF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.02. 16,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Man Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.12.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

