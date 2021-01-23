Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,553 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $184,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after acquiring an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

