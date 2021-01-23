Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 821 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.85 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.