Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 131,372 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

