Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.75.

MOZ opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.31 million and a PE ratio of -74.87. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,950. Insiders have sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134 in the last three months.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

