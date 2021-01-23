Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.46. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.31 million and a P/E ratio of -74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950. Also, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$101,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Insiders sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134 in the last ninety days.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

