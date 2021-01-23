Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)’s (MOZ) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOZ. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.31 million and a P/E ratio of -74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950. Also, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,992,295.22. Insiders sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock worth $444,134 over the last three months.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

