Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GTHX opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $791.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

